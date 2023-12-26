Cold Front No. 19 will continue to freeze the country with temperatures below -10 degrees, sleet is expected in these states

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) of Mexico has issued a weather alert as cold front.19 is set to move southeast, causing heavy rains and a northerly event in various parts of the country. The cold air mass will result in strong winds and very cold temperatures in some areas, with the potential for frost and fog. The weather system is also expected to bring showers, heavy rains, and the possibility of snow or sleet in mountainous regions.

For tomorrow, the front is predicted to continue causing precipitation in several regions, with temperatures remaining cold and the potential for snow or sleet at high altitudes. The SMN has also provided a breakdown of specific regions that are expected to experience heavy rains, showers, and isolated rainfall.

In addition to the precipitation, the SMN has issued a warning for strong winds and high waves in certain coastal areas. The public has been advised to take precautions and seek shelter from the low temperatures, and to adhere to the recommendations of Civil Protection and the National Meteorological Service.

Share this: Facebook

X

