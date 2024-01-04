Cold War Kids, review of their self-titled album

What Cold War Kids They were not going to change anyone’s life nor did they ever show signs of being a transcendent band, it is something relatively obvious. And, in all honesty, one might think that this would not be an obsession or a latent task within the North American band itself. What is more difficult to assimilate is that a group that at the time left decent albums as they were “Robbers & Cowards” (Downtown, 06) o “Loyalty To Loyalty” (Downtown, 08), has ended up being the pastiche of obvious clichés that is “Cold War Kids” (EARLY, 23).

A work that is difficult to digest, starring exclusively (and with a comatose pulse) by that type of harmless and often pretentious indie-pop, with an extremely soft appearance that they try to disguise (or perhaps precisely enhance in an unintelligible maneuver) with the occasional line. of guitar and generous spoonfuls of epic and bombast. The result is a very cloying amalgam of songs that collapses before even reaching the middle of the album.

It is the discouraging force of pieces like “Run Away With Me”, “Double Life” or that “Another Name” that aims to move and enhances tears… of pure helplessness. From there, the disaster is confirmed with clones of the type of “Sunday In The City“, the very sobadidad “Empty”, “Braindead Megaphone”, or one “Blame” It is the one that The Killers play at being (and that could almost even be the most salvageable of the lot), until they reach the final “Starring Role” with definitive exhaustion.

“Cold War Kids” eIt’s a very boring album, predictable from the second song and that harbors considerable pretensions as well as being definitely far from the convincing power of the compositions themselves. A completely overproduced content, in a maneuver that seeks acceptance by the general public and that, as the minutes go by, becomes increasingly difficult. A nonsense, in short, that approaches the mainstream without disguise and that, along the way, invites us to discard the track of the Californian formation definitively.

