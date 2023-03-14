From our correspondent

NEW YORK – The United States, Great Britain and Australia yesterday revealed details of plans to create a fleet of next-generation nuclear-powered submarines. It is the culmination of a year and a half of negotiations, within the framework of the “Aukus” security pact (the initials of the three countries). Australia will receive three submarines from the United States, with the option to purchase two moreat a cost of $3 billion each.

The first is expected to be delivered in 2032. The allies also pledge to work together in the development of technologies, such as the use of reactors made by Rolls-Royce in the UK. Australia will also buy a British-designed submarine called SSN-Aukuswhich largely uses American technology.

Canberra will be able to build its submarines around 2040.

The pact aims to counter Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific. Speaking with the leaders of the other three countries, Rishi Sunak and Anthony Albanese, yesterday in San Diego, against the backdrop of submarines and destroyers, Biden touted the deal as the cornerstone of Indo-Pacific security.

The only other country the US has shared its submarines with was the UK, 65 years ago.

China hit back harshly. Mao Ning, spokesman for the Beijing Foreign Ministry, said that the Aukus pact risks creating an arms race and undermining peace and stability in the region. “We call on the United States, Britain and Australia to abandon the Cold War mentality.”

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also responded to Western concerns, explaining that Washington has no intention of creating a NATO-style alliance in the Indo-Pacific. But the three-country group had generated anger in France in 2021, over the cancellation of a multimillion-dollar deal that required Australia to buy submarines from Paris.

China remains Australia’s most important trading partner and it remains to be seen how Canberra manages economic ties while strengthening its military ties with the United States. Biden, for his part, is trying to set up a phone call with Xi Jinping in order to ease tensions, Sullivan said. But there is no exact date yet.