Coldplay in Naples, Chris Martin calls a fan on stage and duets with him

During the Coldplay concert at the Stadio Maradona in Naples, frontman Chris Martin called a fan on stage and duetted with him on the piano.

This evening, Wednesday 21 June, i Coldplay they are performing with one of the date Italian of their tour, scheduled at Maradona Stadium in Naples. Chris Martin, leader of the group, he immediately amazed the fans with a surprise: he approached the first rows of the parterre and called a boyin the crowd, a duet with him on stage.

Chris Martin’s duet with a fan

Chris Martin amazed the fans during the Coldplay concert in Naples, with a “special guest”, not announced in the lineup. The frontman of the group approached the edge of the stage, facing the first rows of the parterre, and sent a boy to take the stage for duet with him. First some usual questions. “Where are you from?”asks Martin. “Of Naples”replies the boy, who then adds: “Go Naples”. A piano performance that thrilled the audience and that the lucky fan will certainly not forget easily.

Coldplay’s homage to Naples

Chris Martin opened the concert at Maradona stadium with the blue Napoli scarf around the neck. A triumphal entry welcomed by over 45,000 fans who had been waiting for Coldplay’s return to Italy for years, some of them even camped outside the facility from the early hours of the morning. The frontman of the British band then took the floor and, in a mix of Italian and Neapolitan dialect, said: “Thank you very much guagliù, vulimme bene. We have long dreamed of singing in Naples. We have been training for 25 years. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. It’s an honor to play in the stadium of legends e in the house of champions”. Over 25 songs in the lineup, including the great hits of all time such as Viva La Vida, In My Place e People of the pride. Also present in the audience were the mayor Gaetano Manfredi, and the former blue coach, champion of Italy, Luciano Spalletti.