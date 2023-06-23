Coldplay in Naples: tribute to Pino Daniele, Spalletti and Maradona are moved | Wisdom

Yesterday, Wednesday 21 June, Coldplay performed in Naples with their first Italian leg of Music of the Spheres World Tour: this is how the English band has conquered the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

Music, special effects, fireworks, confetti and luminous bracelets: not just a concert, but a real show which thrilled all 45,000 present. After 6 years Coldplay are back in Italy! The highly anticipated concert, which recorded the sold out in minutes, was finally held in Naples, and left all the fans of the English band enthusiastic. During the two hour show, there were many references to the city and to the scudetto just won by Napoli. “Campione d’Italia”, reads the frontman of the band, Chris Martin, on the Napoli scarf thrown on stage by some fans. Immediately after, during the song ‘Everglow’, as usual, he calls a fan on stage to sing along. The boy, evidently moved, to the question “where do you come from” replies with a decisive “Naples, go Naples” unleashing screams of joy from the whole audience. There was no shortage of choirs and Neapolitan songs, ‘Oi vita, oi vita mia’, during the entire duration of the showwhich the coach also attended Spallettipresent in the stands and moved by this great tribute to the city.

“Forgive my Italian, but for me it was the right time to learn, I hope you like it” So the singer introduces the song “Napule è”, great tribute to Pino Daniele. Unexpected and unforeseen song from the lineup, which moved the whole stadium, including the singer. 45,000 people from all over Italy sang a song in Neapolitan with an English band: music unites everywhere and in any way.

This article is not the result of the Calciomercato.com editorial staff, but was written by a student of the Department of Communication and Social Research, La Sapienza University of Rome, and is part of the agreement that Calciomercato.com has signed with the Roman university, in the spirit to enhance students’ products and facilitate their entry into the world of work.

