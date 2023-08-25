Collab between Insider and Gloria Coelho – MONDO MODA

In the first collab with the stylist Gloria CoelhoInsider explores functionality, urban visual compositions, future essentials, smart minimalism, desire for technology and concern for the environment.

2023 Insider Gloria Coelho @ disclosure

A feminine and masculine collection, ageless, statement forms of outerwear. Parkas, shirts like jackets, dresses that can function as a tunic or a vest, a turtleneck top, wide tailored pants, “everything to be worn oversized”, is a way of being”, defines Gloria Coelho.

2023 Insider Gloria Coelho @ disclosure

For the stylist, the experience of this work resulted in synergistic choices and learning.

“I am delighted, they test everything and are very concerned with the durability of the parts”.

2023 Insider Gloria Coelho @ disclosure

Innovative and multifaceted, Gloria celebrates individuality through rigorous yet subversive language. Combining an experimental approach to materials and color and renowned for its exceptional fabrics, impeccable detailing, precise tailoring and a unique talent for blending forms and ideals to evoke an avant-garde lifestyle that is in constant dialogue with the world of art.

2023 Insider Gloria Coelho @ disclosure

For this collection, the brand uses polyamide yarn produced using a highly efficient recycling process that significantly reduces CO2, energy and water consumption.

2023 Insider Gloria Coelho @ disclosure

So is cotton certified by the ABR program (Cotton Brazilian Responsible) and is part of the 20% worldwide that is licensed by the BCI (Better Cotton Initiative), guaranteeing a more responsible production process, with a significant reduction in environmental impact.

