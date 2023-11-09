Home » Collab between Riachuelo and A. Niemeyer – MONDO MODA
World

Collab between Riachuelo and A. Niemeyer – MONDO MODA

by admin
Collab between Riachuelo and A. Niemeyer – MONDO MODA

Riachuelo House teams up with A. Niemeyer, a comfort wear brand that prioritizes pure lines and unpretentious shapes, to prolong the feeling of well-being in everyday life and transform the consumer’s home into the best refuge.

Collab between Casa Riachuelo and A. Niemeyer @ disclosure
Collab between Casa Riachuelo and A. Niemeyer @ disclosure

The collection, which promises to provide relaxation and coziness, sought inspiration in organic shapes, neutral tones and soft textures, to transform natural raw materials, such as cotton, into sophisticated pieces. Furthermore, the signature of an exclusive Ylang Ylang aroma ties the entire launch into a unique multi-sensory identity.

Collab between Casa Riachuelo and A. Niemeyer @ disclosure

The products start at R＄99.90, with candles and flavorings, and reach up to R＄699.90 with the King Bedding Set.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Posted by:

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

See also  Ukraine, the alarm of the cyber Agency: "Maximum attention to Russian software and antivirus"

You may also like

2023: A Year of Record Heat and Global...

Chondrovita, the collagen supplement allied against domestic accidents.

Violent Clashes and Tensions Escalate in the West...

Former Udinese – Beto doesn’t take off at...

Islamic Jihad Offers to Release Hostages in Gaza...

Hamas raped women at a festival in Israel...

Israeli Troops Battle Hamas in Northern Gaza, Putting...

The problem of the Ballon d’or – Le...

US and South Korea Close Ranks on North...

«50 terrorists killed»- Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy