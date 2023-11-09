Collab between Riachuelo and A. Niemeyer – MONDO MODA

Riachuelo House teams up with A. Niemeyer, a comfort wear brand that prioritizes pure lines and unpretentious shapes, to prolong the feeling of well-being in everyday life and transform the consumer’s home into the best refuge.

Collab between Casa Riachuelo and A. Niemeyer @ disclosure

The collection, which promises to provide relaxation and coziness, sought inspiration in organic shapes, neutral tones and soft textures, to transform natural raw materials, such as cotton, into sophisticated pieces. Furthermore, the signature of an exclusive Ylang Ylang aroma ties the entire launch into a unique multi-sensory identity.

The products start at R＄99.90, with candles and flavorings, and reach up to R＄699.90 with the King Bedding Set.

