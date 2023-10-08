Collaboration with Casio and “Stranger Things” – MONDO MODA

Inspired by the Netflix series “Stranger Things’, the Casio launches the Stranger Things A120 watch with the retro concept of the 1980s,

The watch dial, with pop-style colored front buttons, exalts the colors of the time. In silhouette, as it appears in small-town USA, Demogorgon, the creature from the underworld, is highlighted in red on the dial. The villain’s tentacles are also printed on the back of the watch and on the adjustable transparent resin bracelet, which reminds us that this world and the underworld are closely linked.

Casio Stranger Things A120 @ disclosure

To top it off, the series logo is highlighted in the LED light revealing the inverted title, in an additional evocation of the alternative dimension. Check out the launch video here.

Casio Stranger Things A120 @ disclosure

The model weighs 25 grams, stopwatch, daily alarm, hourly signal, calendar, water resistance.

Casio Stranger Things A120 @ disclosure

As a gift for fans of the series, it is available in special packaging created exclusively for this edition with images of the cast.

The model is part of Casio’s Vintage line, created in 1974.

