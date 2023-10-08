Home » Collaboration with Casio and “Stranger Things” – MONDO MODA
World

Collaboration with Casio and “Stranger Things” – MONDO MODA

by admin
Collaboration with Casio and “Stranger Things” – MONDO MODA

Inspired by the Netflix series “Stranger Things’, the Casio launches the Stranger Things A120 watch with the retro concept of the 1980s,
The watch dial, with pop-style colored front buttons, exalts the colors of the time. In silhouette, as it appears in small-town USA, Demogorgon, the creature from the underworld, is highlighted in red on the dial. The villain’s tentacles are also printed on the back of the watch and on the adjustable transparent resin bracelet, which reminds us that this world and the underworld are closely linked.

Casio Stranger Things A120 @ disclosure

To top it off, the series logo is highlighted in the LED light revealing the inverted title, in an additional evocation of the alternative dimension. Check out the launch video here.

Casio Stranger Things A120 @ disclosure

The model weighs 25 grams, stopwatch, daily alarm, hourly signal, calendar, water resistance.

Casio Stranger Things A120 @ disclosure

As a gift for fans of the series, it is available in special packaging created exclusively for this edition with images of the cast.
The model is part of Casio’s Vintage line, created in 1974.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Posted by:

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

See also  The tip of the Lebanese Dogane – Thoughts from Beirut

You may also like

Title: “Patricia Bullrich’s Bold Vision: A Comprehensive Plan...

Horror in the desert, testimonies from the Israeli...

News Udinese | The former Nestorovski scores the...

Marko Livaja retired from the Croatian national team...

10,000 CODERS and the pan-African forum on digital...

Discover the Best Cities to Visit: Puerto Vallarta...

Lidl recalls a batch of Carnaroli rice, and...

Hamas rejected the possibility of a truce |...

Warning of Escalating Conflict: Former Minister of Foreign...

IN THE HEART OF DARKNESS – Mondo Japan

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy