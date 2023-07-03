Collapse at airports in Europe | Info

European controllers have issued a warning that chaos is expected with flights.

Izvor: Leon T/Shutterstock

Passengers who will be traveling by air this summer have been warned of a ‘challenging’ summer. Eurocontrol, the airspace regulator in Europe, expects air traffic control to be overwhelmed in many European countries. Eurocontrol issued a warning at the beginning of the peak tourist season. They say around 33,000 daily flights are expected across Europe over the next eight weeks, an increase of around 8% compared to the same period last year.reports the Times.

Eurocontrol announces “major traffic congestion” in many important regions, including Marseille in France, Athens and Budapest. The agency issued similar warnings for London, Barcelona, ​​Brussels, Budapest, Nicosia, Warsaw and Zagreb on peak traffic days, especially on Fridays and during summer weekends. “Overloads can lead to delays and diversions of aircraft that will be forced to fly longer routes to avoid restrictions“, the agency states.

“This summer in Europe is challenging as we have less available airspace due to the war in Ukraine and military needs… Everyone has to play their part. Airports must be well staffed, it is vital to ensure sufficient capacity for air traffic services, and airlines they should stick to their schedule”said Raul Medina, general director of Eurocontrol.

A decline in the number of controllers

Daily flight forecasts are at a lower level than in 2019, when 37,228 flights were recorded on June 28. Since then, however, the number of air traffic controllers has declined, partly due to recruitment difficulties following the pandemic. This year, the danger of strikes is greater, warns Eurocontrol. Willie Walsh, head of the International Air Transport Association, said last month that they airlines seriously concerned about air traffic control and that the situation in June was ‘much worse than usual for this time of year’.

“We have a chaotic situation where we are seeing almost daily air traffic control strikes, disrupting traffic not only in France but across Europe as it forces airlines to divert routes to other countries,” he said.

“The Big Challenge”

Medina told delegates at the International Airport Council meeting in Barcelona that increased military activity reduced the amount of available airspace by up to 20 percent. Some control centers handle much more traffic due to flight diversions.

“Recent industrial action has caused many delays,” he said. “We can manage these situations in quieter periods, but if it happens in the middle of the summer, it’s going to be a much bigger challenge,” he said. Aviation chiefs, including Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s chief executive, said a wave of controller strikes in France remained one of the biggest threats to summer air travel.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:19 Airplane Source: TikTok/officialgeorgeyboy1

Izvor: TikTok/officialgeorgeyboy1

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

