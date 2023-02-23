Listen to the audio version of the article

The death toll from the collapse of an open-pit coal mine in northern China has risen to four people, while 49 are still missing. This was reported by the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Work was suspended for several hours following yet another landslide in the giant structure, following Wednesday’s mine collapse in the Alxa League prefecture in the vast Inner Mongolia region. State media report that the landslide it came at 6pm yesterday, about five hours after the initial collapse of one of the mine walls had buried the people and mining trucks underneath. The official Xinhua news agency said about 900 rescuers with heavy equipment had rushed to the scene, with work resuming Thursday morning. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for “a full commitment to search and rescue” of the people and to “ensure the security of life and property, while maintaining general social stability”.

The company operating the mine, Inner Mongolia Xinjing Coal Industry, was fined last year for multiple safety violations. These range from unsafe access routes to the mining surface, to unsafe storage of volatile materials, to a lack of training for safety supervisors, according to the website The Paper.

Inner Mongolia is a key region for the extraction of coal, as well as various other minerals and rare earths. Operations that according to critics have devastated the original landscape made up of mountains, grassy steppes and deserts.

China relies heavily on coal for electricity generation, but has been trying to reduce the number of fatal mining accidents by placing greater emphasis on safety. Most of the mine deaths are attributed to explosions caused by the accumulation of methane and coal dust. China has experienced a number of fatal accidents in industry and construction in recent months, due to poor training and regulation in matters of security and corruption of the authorities.