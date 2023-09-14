by blogsicilia.it – ​​4 hours ago

Three years of imprisonment for Antonino Fricano, Rosa Calvaruso, Maria Giovanna Costanza and Maria Rosa Tuccio accused of manslaughter and negligent disaster for the collapse of Via Bagolino in Palermo in December 2012, following which 4 people died. This was decided by the single judge of the IV criminal section of the Court of Palermo, Sergio Ziino, with…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Collapse of Via Bagolino in Palermo in 2012, four convicted appeared 4 hours ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

