Home World Collapsing Buildings Captured on Cell Phones: Earthquake Devastation in Syria and Turkey – Video
World

Collapsing Buildings Captured on Cell Phones: Earthquake Devastation in Syria and Turkey – Video

by admin
Collapsing Buildings Captured on Cell Phones: Earthquake Devastation in Syria and Turkey – Video

The buildingin the videos, that they collapse in seconds, with people still inside. Then, the devastation left by the earthquake, the relief efforts, the search for the survivors. The earthquake that struck in the night Turkey e Syria resulted in hundreds of deaths in both countries.

Video Twitter

The article The collapse of buildings filmed by mobile phones: the devastation caused by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey – Video comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  A new situation in the domestic epidemic: the "worst" mutant virus has been introduced to many places and restarted nucleic acid testing – yqqlm

You may also like

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s party has said Defense...

Anti-Semitic remarks threatened national security Omar was expelled...

INWIT confermata nel Bloomberg Gender Equality Index 2023

Accident at a factory in Osaka Prefecture, Japan,...

Beyoncé in history, disappointment Maneskin- breaking latest news

Hogwarts Legacy is shown in the launch trailer...

Taiwan Lantern Festival turns on the lights, Xie...

We interviewed the American duo Paco Versailles

The rise of Israel’s far right is good...

The war has broken down the nuclear taboo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy