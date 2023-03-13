For comic book lovers, Sunday 12 March was a day full of satisfactions, as the event dedicated to vintage and collectible comics was held in Piazza Madama Cristina, organized by the Kolossium.

A kermesse that attracts many exhibitors who sell albums of various genres and from various periods, from American Comics, to Italian author comics, to new manga and Franco-Belgian graphic novels.

Enthusiasts or simply curious people were thus able to observe, buy and contract works which are forms of entertainment art suitable for all ages. An opportunity to search for missing issues, to add unique comics to your collection, to enrich your comic book library with particular titles.

In the stands it was possible to find the Corno DC Comics, the Mickey Mouse from the 50s, the Diabolik from the 60s and all those magazines that have accompanied the kids in reading over the various decades, from the Corriere dei Piccoli to the Giornalino, from Heroes on TV to Candy Candy magazine, from LancioStory to Eureka.

The beauty of this fair market is the incredible amount of comics that have been made over the years, many of which have now become historical relics, others forgotten, still others that have acquired a new life and notoriety, as well as finding books from Publishing Houses that have the history of comics in Italy: from Fabbri editore, to Granata Press, from Comic Art to Mondadori, from Hazard Edizioni to Eden Edizioni.

Titles perhaps known by collectors such as Zora, Isabella, The Tales of Pecos Bill, Soldino, Terry, Captain Sherlock…. To other works of mass reading such as Tex, DragonBall, Iron man, Spider-Man, Lupo Alberto, to still others that are enjoying success now such as Dragonero, My Hero Accademia, One Piece.

An opportunity to be in the midst of comics culture, exchange opinions with enthusiasts and experts, relive some moments of the past among the literature that perhaps was done as a child but also the opportunity to meet some important characters for the evolution of comics in Italy, like the first president of the Japan fan Club of Turin, Giuseppe Cutrì, one of the first associations in Italy to talk about manga and anime in social contexts with exhibitions and conferences. clearing made Japan and making it a topic that is talked about today in books, essays and TV programs.