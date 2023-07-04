Collection signed by stylist Isabela Capeto brings Brazilianness to CASACOR SP 2023 – MONDO MODA

The interior designer Hellen Pacheco signs the environment “Mediterrâneo em Mim” in her first participation in the CASACOR Sao Paulo. In search of a quiet place, the designer’s imagination flew to the beaches of the Mediterranean Sea, which served as inspiration for the 47m² space.

The reference gained an interpretation full of Brazilianness thanks to the porcelain floor created by the designer from Rio de Janeiro. Isabella Capet, a large-format piece with warm tones that mixes different geometric patterns and was made exclusively for Ceusa. The Brasilidade porcelain tile is inspired by old hydraulic tiles and brought color to the functional bathroom at the show.

2023 CASACOR SP Mediterranean Environment in Me @ Rafael Renzo

Crockery and metal bring a modern counterpoint. On the countertops, the architect used Slim Deca rectangular support vats, in matte ebony, and straight Tube floor taps, in matte black finish.

The furniture is signed by important names in national design such as Roberta Banqueri and Zanini de Zanine.

2023 CASACOR SP Mediterranean Environment in Me @ Rafael Renzo

The 36th edition of the show takes place at Conjunto Nacional, on Avenida Paulista, one of the most important architectural landmarks in the city, and runs until August 6 under the theme “Body & Morada”.

Like this:

Like Loading…

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.