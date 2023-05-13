COLLECTION WITH THE SENSES – AT A GLANCE | Info

A new Italian concept opened in Belgrade

Source: Promo

Italian cuisine, like no other in the world, knows no boundaries when it comes to authentic recipes. Particularly noteworthy are pizza and gelato, which have crossed the borders of the regions in Italy and settled in almost all countries of the world. A new Italian concept, Margherita & Gelato, was opened in Belgrade in the presence of numerous media representatives and celebrities, located in New Belgrade, Trešnjinog cveta Street 1a.

At the opening, guests enjoyed a performance by the eminent Pizza Yolo and got a unique opportunity to learn from him how to make pizza Margarita, a traditional specialty of Italian cuisine. According to legend, the Margarita was created at the end of the 19th century when the famous pizza master Rafael Esposito had the task of making a pizza in honor of Queen Margarita’s visit to Naples.

The highlight of the evening and flirting with all the senses was the tasting of gelato, an Italian delicacy with a different composition and unexpected structure.

“We tried to put the boot in the middle of the Mediterranean, this time in the middle of New Belgrade, and thus provided all visitors with indisputable Italian quality that does not bring any remorse. “MIG is a unique combination of exclusivity and urban charm, a place of variety of choices and fusion of the most fun tastes”, said Vuk Štefanović, manager of MIG.

One of the many guests was the famous actor Slaven Došlo, who had the opportunity to make famous Italian specialties and get to know the ingredients that make a perfect pizza and gelato.

“In this atmosphere accompanied by Italian music, pizza yolo and a gelato master, I had the impression that Italy was really winking at Belgrade,” said the famous actor.

What Italians and Serbs have in common is hedonism. The Italian proverb that reads “talk as you eat” served as an inspiration to offer creativity and fantastic taste to all guests through its specialties. See for yourself, ciao!