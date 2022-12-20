Russia’s war on Ukraine has been going on for about 10 months, but so far there is still no prospect of a political solution or the possibility of a solution that ends the conflict in the short term. With Moscow on one side and Kyiv and its Western allies behind it on the other, the warring parties are focused on mobilizing the capabilities and forces necessary to defeat each other militarily.

Recently Kyiv has regained some strategic areas headed by Kherson. This has turned into a critical path in the war for Russian President Vladimir Putin, fearful that the options he has left are at risk.

Putin has made several moves in the war over the past few months, including partial mobilization, naturalizing foreigners in exchange for fighting, wielding nuclear weapons, and other means to bolster his forces. Against this background, observers believe that facing Kyiv and its allies, Moscow will spare no effort to mobilize and maximize its strength.

Among the means available, Russia is likely to resort to military treaties, mutual defense treaties and alliances in which it is a part, amid concerns about the expansion of the war and the direct involvement of Western allies in NATO and Kyiv, according to observers. As Moscow itself has warned, this could increase the likelihood of a third world war.

According to military and strategy expert Fayez Asmar, the Collective Security Treaty is one of the treaties under which Moscow can mobilize troops, personnel and weapons to go to war.

What is the Collective Security Treaty?

In addition to Russia, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) includes five former Soviet states (Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan), and is dominated by Moscow. There were reports that before the Ukraine war, Russia was considering developing the pact to compete with NATO.

According to its founding documents, the Collective Security Treaty is an international regional organization. The stated goal of the organization is to promote international and regional peace, security and stability, and jointly safeguard the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of member states. In addition, priority is given to member states to use political means to resolve disputes.

The organization was announced on May 15, 1992, and the Collective Security Treaty was signed in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The highest body is the Collective Security Council, which appoints the organization’s Secretary-General. The total population of the member countries of the organization is about 194 million (2021). According to 2022 data, the number of its peacekeeping force is 3,600.

The organization is headquartered in Moscow, the capital of Russia, with a permanent general secretariat, chaired by member countries in rotation for a term of one year.

The heads of CSTO member states signed an agreement during the summit that includes mechanisms for providing technical and military assistance to member states of the organization in case the organization is threatened with aggression, or in the event of actual aggression against it.

All options have been presented

Asmar told Al Jazeera that in the so-called extreme “intransigence” of Putin, all possibilities exist to expand the circle of conflict. On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will not agree to sit at the negotiating table until Russia completely withdraws from Ukrainian territory.

The military and strategy expert also pointed out that the Russian leadership is still caught up in the dreams and ambitions of restoring the glory of the Tsarist Empire and the former Soviet Union and trying to stop NATO from advancing on its borders. Therefore, especially in recent years, Moscow has not hesitated to show off its force, impose its agenda and deploy bases in many countries around the world, including Syria, Libya and some African countries.

He pointed out that ex-Soviet countries such as Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are actually Russia’s most important backyard and borders, and Moscow has gathered them in its dominant CSTO. The reason is that the Kremlin fears the loss of influence in these countries and the disintegration of existing contracts, thus repeating Ukraine’s approach to NATO.

Asmar noted that the Kremlin and its military are suffering significant material and human losses due to the war against Ukraine or so-called special operations. The army has been mired in bloody attrition, and the battle may drag on and fail to achieve the strategic goals that Putin set out at the beginning of the operation. Thus, we have seen partial mobilization measures, nuclear threats, the introduction of mercenaries and recourse to acquiring various weapons from Iran.

Of course, according to Asmar, due to Putin’s anger, confusion and behavior, international concerns about the expansion of the war have been heightened, especially if it ends in sudden, unheeded measures or the result of calculations by all parties. To achieve his goals, or some of them, Putin can turn to any party, such as mutual defense agreements with neighboring countries, including CSTO. He has been working with Belarus for some time, where Russian troops are deployed. Just a few days ago, Russia conducted joint exercises on Belarusian soil near Ukraine’s northern border.

Russia’s challenge

According to observers, Moscow seeks to restore the glory of the Warsaw Pact through the Collective Security Treaty and counter NATO’s ambitions. The organization also works to achieve a range of goals in the political and military spheres.

The organization’s charter states that member states must not use force or threat among themselves, nor join other military alliances. It also stipulates that an attack on any member of the organization is considered an attack on other members.

The parties to the treaty have faced many challenges over the years, including unifying their stance on the militarization of the agreement. This is what Russia seeks to achieve in order to counter what it sees as “NATO ambitions” and to encircle its ambitions on the Asian continent.

Various Russian moves over the past few years have raised many concerns among some parties to the treaty. They believe that Russia is trying to revive the Warsaw Pact and limit their sovereign options and policies.

no possibility of intervention

Military expert Waleed Issa said some members of the CSTO have their own vision and interests despite their participation in the treaty. Thus, for example, it is impossible to repeat the 1968 Warsaw Pact intervention in the former Czechoslovakia.

Issa also said that, basically, Russia was an active force in the treaty and it could use it to interfere with countries loyal to itself. As happened in Kazakhstan in early 2022, the member states unanimously decided to send peacekeeping troops to Kazakhstan for a specific period at the request of Russia, with the aim of restoring stability after mass protests by the population.

He went on to say the group would likely only intervene in peacekeeping or limited emergency crises, but would not intervene militarily in major conflicts. This was the case, for example, in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, where the group did not intervene on the side of its member state, which angered Yerevan. So he began to publicly criticize the treaty, which he believes has failed miserably in the way it has handled the conflict with neighboring Azerbaijan.

Issa ruled out the possibility that Russia would resort to activating or using collective security treaties to gain military support or forces to fight, especially if member states are not strong enough to play that role. Also because this event means the start of World War III, especially Kyiv’s allies and the powerful NATO will not stand by. Instead, they will respond in kind, despite their repeated assertions that they do not intend to be drawn into what they claim is Putin’s war on Ukraine.