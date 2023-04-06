Home World Collision between a tram and an ambulance in Belgrade | Info
World

by admin
There was a collision between a tram and an ambulance in Ulica 27. marta.

Source: MONDO/Jana Desovski

On the corner of Stanoja Glavaša Street and 27 March in Belgradethere was a collision between an ambulance and a tram running on line number 5.

According to the eyewitnesses of the accident, the ambulance was completely dented on the right side. “It seemed as if someone was under the vehicle. It looked terrible“, the witness of the collision told MONDO. The Ministry of the Interior confirmed for our portal that the accident took place between a city transport vehicle and an ambulance.

Emergency services told MONDO that a woman complained that she was not feeling well, but that it was probably because she was upset after the collision. This service also stated for our portal that no ambulance vehicle was involved in the collision, noting that it may be a vehicle that does not belong to their service.

The police came to the scene and tram traffic is currently suspended.

