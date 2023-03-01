Home World Collision between trains in Greece, dead and wounded in the burning wagons – Corriere TV
World

Collision between trains in Greece, dead and wounded in the burning wagons – Corriere TV

by admin
Collision between trains in Greece, dead and wounded in the burning wagons – Corriere TV

Paolo Foschi/Twitter//Sotiri Dimpinoudis / Paolo Foschi/Twitter//Sotiri Dimpinoudis / CorriereTv

Here is the video oftrain accident which took place in the late evening of Tuesday 28 February in the city of Larissa, in Greece. Two trains collided and at least one carriage was engulfed in flames. According to an initial assessment, at least 10 dead, dozens injured. (Paolo Foschi/Twitter//Sotiri Dimpinoudis)

March 1, 2023 – Updated March 1, 2023, 03:00am

© breaking latest news

See also  South Korean Epidemic Prevention Department: The risk of monkeypox virus transmission is low, and people do not need to worry too much about the spread of the epidemic - Sina

You may also like

Putin signed a legal treaty suspending the implementation...

Summer of Gods shows us the opening cinematic

FORUMAUTOMOTIVE / 20-21 March 2023: the reservoir of...

Harry and Meghan the British don’t want them...

Moody’s more optimistic on Italy and the Eurozone:...

Greece, collision between trains: at least 26 dead...

Phil Spencer talks CoD, exclusives, summer showcase and...

Earthquake in Guatemala | Info

Zelenski showed his bunker | Info

Napoli advances, Milan grabs Inter. Clamorous victory for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy