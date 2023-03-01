4
Here is the video oftrain accident which took place in the late evening of Tuesday 28 February in the city of Larissa, in Greece. Two trains collided and at least one carriage was engulfed in flames. According to an initial assessment, at least 10 dead, dozens injured. (Paolo Foschi/Twitter//Sotiri Dimpinoudis)
March 1, 2023 – Updated March 1, 2023, 03:00am
