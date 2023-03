At least they count 32 killed and more than 80 injured in the serious train accident that occurred in the past few hours in the Greece central, at the height of the city of Tempe. A passenger train and a freight train collided. At the time of the accident on board were about 350 passengersmostly university students.

The article Clash between trains in Greece, the images of the burning carriages and first aid comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

