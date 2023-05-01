Home » Collision near Kostajnica | Info
World

Collision near Kostajnica | Info

by admin
Collision near Kostajnica | Info

Two people were seriously injured last night in a traffic accident that happened around 19:40 in Kostajnica and they were hospitalized at the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the Prijedor Police Department announced.

Source: mondo.ba

IB from Kostajnica with a Volvo and BR from Kostajnica with a Honda motorcycle took part in the accident.

“The driver of BR and a passenger on a motorcycle SS from Kozarska Dubica suffered serious injuries in a traffic accident”, it is stated in the announcement.

The Prijedor Police Department appeals to all traffic participants to respect traffic rules and regulations, and bearing in mind the increased presence of motorcycles, mopeds and cyclists in traffic, they make a special appeal to motor vehicle drivers to pay attention to this category of vehicles as a particularly vulnerable category of participants. in traffic.

“We remind motorcycle and moped drivers of the legal obligation to use protective equipment when participating in traffic”, the statement concluded.

See also  Brazil, Lula has 1,500 coup plotters arrested but the shadow remains on the police

You may also like

Slobodan Milošević and the breakup of Yugoslavia |...

How to make a good barbecue | Magazine

A group of investors is suing Adidas for...

“I transported the stolen Caravaggio”

Rome for sale? Worth a billion, interest from...

“Dylan Dog – And Then There Were None”

Gozo Festival goes ahead with Robbie Williams and...

Seeds of Change – World and Mission

News Udinese – What happens to the new...

Portella della Ginestra, Elly Schlein at the march...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy