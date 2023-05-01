Collision near Kostajnica | Info

Two people were seriously injured last night in a traffic accident that happened around 19:40 in Kostajnica and they were hospitalized at the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the Prijedor Police Department announced.

Source: mondo.ba

IB from Kostajnica with a Volvo and BR from Kostajnica with a Honda motorcycle took part in the accident.

“The driver of BR and a passenger on a motorcycle SS from Kozarska Dubica suffered serious injuries in a traffic accident”, it is stated in the announcement.

The Prijedor Police Department appeals to all traffic participants to respect traffic rules and regulations, and bearing in mind the increased presence of motorcycles, mopeds and cyclists in traffic, they make a special appeal to motor vehicle drivers to pay attention to this category of vehicles as a particularly vulnerable category of participants. in traffic.

“We remind motorcycle and moped drivers of the legal obligation to use protective equipment when participating in traffic”, the statement concluded.