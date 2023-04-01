Home World Collision of 2 cars in Germany, 7 people died | Info
World

Collision of 2 cars in Germany, 7 people died | Info

by admin
Collision of 2 cars in Germany, 7 people died | Info

As many as seven people died in a serious traffic accident that happened in Germany.

Izvor: Facebook/BlaulichtDoku TH

In a serious traffic accident in Germany, seven people died, and three were seriously injured and doctors are fighting for their lives, writes the German “Bild”. According to initial information, two vehicles collided directly and caught fire.

Firefighters could not help people, six people were burned, and another person from the BMW did not survive. The prime minister of the federal state of Thuringia, Bodo Ramelov, also spoke about the accident.

“I have just received the news of a very serious traffic accident between Schönstedt and Bad Langenzala. I mourn the dead and sympathize with the relatives. So many lives wiped out in a second“, he said.

(WORLD)

See also  Bad weather, Germany and Belgium on their knees. Evacuations and searches, the dead rise to 157, Steinmeier on the places of the disaster

You may also like

RSU POSTE, SLP CISL wins in Palermo, “great...

Kosovo, former president Hashim Thaci on trial in...

18 people died in the tornado Info

MotoGP, Argentina GP (Termas de Rio Hondo): Paolo...

Atalanta makes three at Cremonese and finds itself...

Continental phase of Synod process ends – Vatican...

Teodora Džehverović video from the car | Entertainment

Italy is the first in Europe to ban...

Juventus-Verona, Kean goals and yellow card: Lazio will...

Road accident in Palermo, minicar overturns on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy