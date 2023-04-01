As many as seven people died in a serious traffic accident that happened in Germany.

Izvor: Facebook/BlaulichtDoku TH

In a serious traffic accident in Germany, seven people died, and three were seriously injured and doctors are fighting for their lives, writes the German “Bild”. According to initial information, two vehicles collided directly and caught fire.

Firefighters could not help people, six people were burned, and another person from the BMW did not survive. The prime minister of the federal state of Thuringia, Bodo Ramelov, also spoke about the accident.

“I have just received the news of a very serious traffic accident between Schönstedt and Bad Langenzala. I mourn the dead and sympathize with the relatives. So many lives wiped out in a second“, he said.

(WORLD)