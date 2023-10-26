Colombia and China Sign Cooperation Instruments for Trade, Transportation, Environment, Education, and Culture

Colombia Signs 12 Cooperation Instruments with China, Boosting Export of Beef and Quinoa

On Wednesday, the Colombian Presidency announced that President Gustavo Petro and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed 12 cooperation instruments during their meeting. The agreements aim to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and open new opportunities for trade and cooperation.

One of the key highlights of the agreements is the increase in exports of beef and quinoa from Colombia to China. Two instruments specifically focus on facilitating the entry of these agricultural products into the Chinese market. This development is expected to improve the income of Colombian peasant families, as they will have greater access to the Chinese market.

The Colombian Government statement highlighted that rail transport in Colombia would be a priority for Chinese investment in the country’s industry and infrastructure. While further details were not provided, this indicates a potential boost in transportation infrastructure in Colombia.

The cooperation agreements also emphasize the importance of environmental development and decarbonization of the economy. Both countries will encourage investment in preserving forests and water, promoting the energy transition, and adopting clean energies.

In the field of education and culture, the Ministries of Education of both countries have outlined an educational work plan for the period 2023-2028. The plan includes exchange programs in basic, secondary, vocational, higher, and bilingual education. Colombian youth will have the opportunity to intern in Chinese companies, focusing on technological and educational matters. Additionally, there will be collaboration in scientific research and cultural cooperation.

However, not all voices have been supportive of the agreements. Opposition senator María Fernanda Cabal, from the Democratic Center party, expressed skepticism regarding the inclusion of the Bogotá Metro project on the agenda of Petro’s visit to China. Cabal suggested that it is solely a business matter between Chinese companies and the Colombian capital. She also questioned whether Petro would address the issue of China‘s carbon emissions, which exceed those of the entire developed world.

CNN has reached out to Cabal and other opposition representatives for further comments on the recent cooperation instruments signed between China and Colombia.

Overall, these agreements mark a significant step in strengthening ties between Colombia and China, with a focus on boosting trade, enhancing transportation infrastructure, promoting environmental sustainability, and fostering educational and cultural exchanges.

