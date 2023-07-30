Colombia denounces neighboring army’s invasion and detainment of citizens on border with Ecuador

Title: Colombian and Ecuadorian Authorities Resolve Border Incident Amicably

MADRID, [current date] (EUROPA PRESS) – The National Protection Unit of Colombia and the inhabitants of the Colombian department of Putumayo, on the border with Ecuador, have reported the invasion of Colombian territory by members of the neighboring Army. Fortunately, after diplomatic dialogue between the two countries, the detained individuals have been released.

In a statement released by the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Relations, it was revealed that the operation was part of an ongoing effort against drug trafficking. The joint operation by Colombian and Ecuadorian authorities led to diplomatic communication and the peaceful resolution of the incident. The Ecuadorian newspaper ‘El Universo’ reported on this development.

Eyewitnesses and Colombian radio station W Radio stated that upon arrival in the area, the military captured the governor of the San Marcelino Reservation, his wife, and four other members of the indigenous guard before eventually releasing them. The mayor of the municipality of San Miguel, Beyer Peña, urgently called on Colombian authorities to intervene and address the detention of Colombian indigenous people by military personnel in the Yarinal reservation of San Marcelino.

The National Protection Unit, through its social media account, confirmed the presence of the Ecuadorian army in an islet located on the border between the two countries. They also raised concerns about the army’s impact on the freedom and mobility of the local community.

However, the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified in a statement that diplomatic and military channels were activated promptly following the incident. As a result, the Ecuadorian military withdrew to the southern bank of the San Miguel River, and all individuals detained during the operation were released.

The Ecuadorian military reported that they seized 20 kilos of cocaine hydrochloride during the joint operation. The Foreign Ministry assured that they would closely monitor the border incident through established dialogue mechanisms and appropriate diplomatic channels.

The resolution of this incident highlights the importance of effective cooperation between neighboring countries in addressing common challenges such as drug trafficking. Both Colombia and Ecuador have shown their commitment to maintaining peaceful relations and safeguarding the rights and freedoms of their citizens.

