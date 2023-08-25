Colombia Grants Nationality to Nicaraguan Writer Sergio Ramírez, Symbol of Opposition Stripped of Citizenship

Colombia Grants Nationality to Nicaraguan Writer Sergio Ramírez

In a significant move, Colombia has granted nationality to renowned writer Sergio Ramírez on Thursday. Ramírez, who is considered a symbol of the more than 300 Nicaraguan opponents stripped of their citizenship by the Daniel Ortega regime, received Colombian nationality in a ceremonial swearing-in event held at the residence of the Colombian embassy in Madrid.

The decision was made by the leftist government of Gustavo Petro, and it also extended nationality to Ramírez’s wife, Gertrudis Guerrero Mayorga. The Foreign Ministry of Colombia stated in a press release that the ceremony was chaired by the Minister of Foreign Relations, Álvaro Leyva Durán.

This move comes after the Nicaraguan government, under Daniel Ortega, declared Ramírez and other opponents, including fellow writer Gioconda Belli, as “traitors of the homeland” and stripped them of their nationality. They were also banned from holding public office for life. Colombia, in response, offered nationality to Ramírez shortly after.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry commended Ramírez and Guerrero as important figures in Latin American culture who represent the fight for freedom and democracy on the continent.

Ramírez, who won the prestigious Cervantes Prize in 2017, had separated from the Sandinista Front led by Ortega in 1995 to join a dissident movement along with other Sandinista intellectuals and personalities. Despite his previous involvement in the revolution that brought the Sandinistas to power, Ortega turned against Ramírez and other critics, particularly after the protests against his government in 2018.

Expressing gratitude, Ramírez stated, “What they have taken from us with a sinister hand, Colombia returns to us with a generous hand,” according to the Foreign Ministry’s note.

This grant of nationality to Ramírez and Guerrero serves as a significant gesture in support of individuals who have been persecuted for their dissenting views and symbolizes Colombia’s commitment to democracy and human rights.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

