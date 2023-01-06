An Italian citizen, Marco Ehrlich, 72, a resident of Colombia for 22 years, was seriously injured on Wednesday evening in Barichara, in the Santander department, by two individuals who tried to rob him. The newspaper reports it Vanguard.

Ehrlich, writes the newspaper, lives and works in Bogota where he holds the position of scientific and technological deputy director of the Amazonian Institute for Scientific Research (Sinchi), but at the time of the attack he was spending a holiday period on a farm he owned .

Police reported that as the man was about to enter the property in Barichara, two people aboard a motorcycle confronted him trying to steal a bag and some personal items, unsuccessfully.

Faced with the resistance of Ehrlich, well known among Colombian environmentalists, one of the two attackers wounded him at least four times with a knife, hitting him in the arm and left armpit, damaging the lung.

Transferred to the San Gil hospital in fairly serious conditions, the Italian scholar is nonetheless considered by the doctors to be out of danger.