Kisses are a sign of affection, not a crime. Hundreds of people demonstrated this on Sunday, July 31, by participating in a kissing marathon in a park in Bogota, the capital of Colombia. The same, in the Engativá neighborhood, where just two days earlier a gay couple was attacked and kicked out for kissing. Against the homophobic act LGBTQ + activists, including John Paul Jaramillothey launched the protest on their social channels and asked their followers to gather and kiss in protest.