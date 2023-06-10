Colombia, missing the dog Wilson: he helped find the 4 surviving children in the jungle

While the Colombia rejoices for the discovery of four children survived a plane crash and stayed for forty days alone in the Amazon jungle, rescuers fear for the fate of Wilsona six-year-old Belgian shepherd, protagonist of the research of the one that has been renamed Operation Hope. The dog in recent days has been lost in the jungles of caqueta e Guaviare. The military believes it was the heroic Wilson himself to find the children firstas they noticed the animal’s footprint and that of a child in the same area.

“We have a lost dog and the last traces show the footprint of a dog and that of a child. We think it is with them. Would be spectacular. He would make them good company ”, he had in fact stated a few days ago Faustus avellaneda, commander of Operation Hope. When the four brothers were found alive in the jungle, however, there was no sign of Wilson. One hypothesis on the dog’s disappearance is that “due to the complexity of the terrain, humidity and adverse weather conditions, it may have lost orientation“.

According to the Army, Wilson was the dog that found one of the prove of the passage of the little ones, the feeding bottle of the baby girl, Christine, in the middle of the vegetation. Initially, the military and the natives involved in the so-called “Operation Hope” followed in the footsteps of the children for an area of ​​about 323 square kilometersequal to the entire province of Good Aires, often in pouring rain. The past week, the area had been reduced to 20 square kilometers. It is estimated that each unit, of eight or ten peoplescoured between i 250 ei 300 kilometersthe Colombian military reports.