The answer came 24 hours later. And it is a positive response, it could usher in a new season of negotiations to complete the peace process in Colombia. The new president Gustavo Petro believes in it, and the majority of the population, by now exhausted by more than half a century of conflict, believes in it. The Clan del Golfo, a Colombian paramilitary group and currently the largest drug cartel in the country, took up the invitation that the leader of the Patto Histórico had launched last Sunday during the ceremony that crowned him president for the next four years.