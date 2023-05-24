Colombia, searches continue for the 4 children who disappeared after a plane crash – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) – Volunteers and soldiers are at work in Colombia to search for four children who disappeared in the Amazon jungle after the plane they were traveling on crashed on May 1st. A Cessna single-engine propeller with six passengers and a pilot on board had crashed: after an engine failure, the small aircraft had disappeared from radar. Colombian army troops found the wreck along with the bodies of the pilot, a guide and the children’s mother. But of the little ones, members of the Uitoto indigenous community, there was no trace. (LaPresse/Ap)