Colombia, searches continue for the 4 children who disappeared after a plane crash – Corriere TV

Colombia, searches continue for the 4 children who disappeared after a plane crash

Colombia, searches continue for the 4 children who disappeared after a plane crash

(LaPresse) – Volunteers and soldiers are at work in Colombia to search for four children who disappeared in the Amazon jungle after the plane they were traveling on crashed on May 1st. A Cessna single-engine propeller with six passengers and a pilot on board had crashed: after an engine failure, the small aircraft had disappeared from radar. Colombian army troops found the wreck along with the bodies of the pilot, a guide and the children’s mother. But of the little ones, members of the Uitoto indigenous community, there was no trace. (LaPresse/Ap)

May 24, 2023 – Updated May 24, 2023, 10:52 am

