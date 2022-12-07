Six soldiers dead, six more seriously injured. Former conscripts just enlisted in the army: very young, all between 18 and 22 years old. They are the first victims of the “total peace” process, a nasty stumbling block in the great ongoing dialogue between the government and guerrilla groups and criminal clans initiated by the president Gustavo Petro to bring Colombia out of the spiral of violence that has engulfed it for over half a century.