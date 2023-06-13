Colombia, the 4 children who survived in the jungle for 40 days are now at the center of a legal battle for their custody

BOGOTA. Colombian children who miraculously survived the plane crash and 40 days spent in the Amazon jungle are now the subject of a legal battle for their custody, while allegations of domestic violence against the father of two of them emerge. On the one hand the father, who would like them back, on the other the maternal grandparents, who would like custody of the little ones after the mother died in the tragic accident. At the moment the children are still being treated to recover from the 40 days spent in the jungle, technically entrusted to social workers.

The four siblings, aged between one and 13, are still in hospital, where they are expected to remain several more days. In the meantime, the child protection agency will take care of hearing the relatives and will decide on the future of the children. The children – Astrid Cáceres, head of the Colombian Institute for Family Assistance, announced in a radio interview – have been assigned a social worker at the request of their maternal grandparents, vying for custody of the minors, as well as the father of the children. two smaller ones. “We will talk, we will investigate, we will try to find out something about the situation,” said Caceres, explaining that her agency has not ruled out the possibility that the children and their mother have suffered domestic abuse. “The most important thing right now is the health of the four, and it’s not just a physical issue, but also an emotional one, an emotional accompaniment journey,” she added.

On Sunday, grandfather Narciso Mucutuy accused Manuel Ranoque, the children’s father, of abusing their mother, Magdalena Mucuty, explaining to journalists that the children took refuge in the forest when quarrels broke out at home.