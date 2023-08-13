Home » Colombia, the father of the children found in the forest arrested. The charge is of sexual abuse against minors
Colombia, the father of the children found in the forest arrested. The charge is of sexual abuse against minors

The father and stepfather of the four indigenous brothers aged between one and 13 who survived a plane crash in June and were found in the Amazon jungle after 40 days were arrested yesterday in Bogota. The national media reported it.

Manuel Ranoque was arrested on charges of sexual abuse of minors under 14. The man is the father of the two youngest children who survived the plane crash and stepfather of the other two teenagers. The mother of four, Magdalena Mucutuy Valenciadied in the crash of the Cessna 206 aircraft.

Il rescue of children had been defined as “a miracle”, due to the numerous dangers and conditions of the forest, where it rains 16 hours a day, it is difficult to navigate, and there are animals such as jaguars and snakes as well as poisonous plants.

