The bodies of two young men were found in the landing gear of a plane that arrived last night at El Eldorado airport in Bogota, departing from Santiago de Chile. The two bodies, one of an 18-year-old boy and the other of more than 25 were found by airline maintenance services. They were frozen, and had severe burns. Money in Dominican pesos was allegedly found in their pockets. The picture would suggest two young migrants who were perhaps trying to leave their country of origin.

The Avianca company spoke of “two clandestine people”, adding that it had activated the security protocol and contacted the Colombian and Chilean authorities to start investigations into the case.

