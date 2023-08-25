Home » Colombian Foreign Minister Grants Nationality to Spanish Politician and Nicaraguan Writers
Colombian Foreign Minister Grants Nationality to Spanish Politician and Nicaraguan Writers

In a ceremony held in Madrid this Thursday, the Colombian Foreign Minister, Álvaro Leyva, officially granted the nationality of Colombia to Spanish politician Enrique Santiago Romero, as well as to Nicaraguan writer Sergio Ramírez and his wife Gertrudis Guerrero. The decision to grant them Colombian nationality was based on their contributions to the enrichment of culture and peace in the country.

The ceremony, which was chaired by Leyva on behalf of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, solidified the “legal, political, and emotional bond between the nationalized individuals,” according to the statement released by the Foreign Ministry.

Enrique Santiago was recognized for his efforts in generating spaces of trust between parties involved in the 2016 peace process in Colombia. He has also demonstrated a strong commitment to acknowledging the Colombian reality and its pursuit of peace on the Spanish stage. Santiago expressed his dedication to working for peace, respecting human rights, and contributing to the welfare of Colombian workers during the ceremony.

Referring to Colombia as a country rich in diversity and resources, Santiago emphasized the need for peace, fraternity, freedom, and social justice. He stated that being recognized as a son of Colombia is a great privilege and a testament to his deep connection to the country.

Sergio Ramírez, known for his contribution to Latin American culture and his advocacy for freedom and democracy, expressed gratitude to the Colombian government for granting him nationality. He described Colombia as a homeland that holds unforgettable experiences and friends, which he has considered his own for many years.

Ramírez’s offer of Colombian nationality came after the Nicaraguan government, under Daniel Ortega’s regime, stripped him and 300 other Nicaraguan citizens of their nationality. Ramírez gladly accepted the offer from Colombia in February this year.

The Colombian government’s decision to grant nationality to Santiago, Ramírez, and Guerrero showcases the country’s recognition of their valuable contributions and their dedication to promoting peace, culture, and freedom. The act of granting nationality is seen as a gesture of generosity, allowing them to call Colombia their own and continue supporting the country’s progress towards a peaceful and just society.

