Colombian Government and FARC-EP Agree to Ceasefire: Second Attempt at Halting Hostilities

Colombia and FARC-EP Agree on Ceasefire Set to Begin This Sunday

In an announcement made by the government of Colombia and the FARC-EP Central General Staff, it has been confirmed that both parties have agreed to a ceasefire, which will come into effect on Sunday. The formal dialogue table between the government and FARC-EP was set up in Tibú, located in the department of Norte de Santander along the border with Venezuela.

The installation of the dialogue table was scheduled to commence at 8 a.m. this Sunday, but faced delays due to tensions caused by a lack of agreement between the government delegates and the main dissidents of FARC. However, the parties have now reached a consensus, and offensive operations have been suspended since midnight on Sunday.

This is the second attempt by the Colombian government to arrange a halt in hostilities with FARC, which is led by Néstor Gregorio Vera, also known as “Iván Mordisco.” A similar measure was agreed upon earlier this year, but was unilaterally suspended by the government in May due to perceived non-compliance by the guerrilla group, who continued with offensive actions and the recruitment and murder of civilians.

The establishment of the dialogue table with this rebel faction had faced multiple postponements due to disagreements on these issues.

The FARC-EP Central General Staff is a splinter group of the demobilized guerrilla, which diverged from the peace agreement reached in Cuba after four years of negotiations and was signed in Bogotá on November 24, 2016.

Meanwhile, President Gustavo Petro’s left-wing government is also engaged in peace negotiations with the National Liberation Army (ELN). A bilateral cessation of hostilities between the government and ELN began on August 3 and is set to remain in force until January 29, 2024.

