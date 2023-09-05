Colombian President Gustavo Petro Denies Asperger Syndrome Diagnosis Following Brother’s Claims

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has denied claims made by his brother that they both have Asperger syndrome. In a tweet, President Petro stated that he has never received a diagnosis of the condition. This comes after his brother, Juan Fernando Petro, claimed in interviews that they were both diagnosed with the syndrome by a psychologist.

President Petro pointed out that it would have been impossible for them to be diagnosed with Asperger syndrome as children because the condition was only recognized and diagnosed starting in 1994, when he was already 34 years old. Furthermore, he mentioned that Asperger syndrome was no longer considered a distinct disease as of 2013.

The controversy surrounding President Petro’s health comes after opposition leaders in Colombia called for him to undergo medical examinations. These demands were made due to the president’s absence from several official events. It remains to be seen if President Petro will respond to these calls for medical examinations.

Asperger syndrome is a condition that falls within the autism spectrum. It is usually diagnosed when a child is of school age, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The debate over President Petro’s health and the alleged diagnosis of Asperger syndrome raises questions about transparency and the role of personal health information in politics. As the discussion continues, it remains to be seen how this controversy will affect President Petro’s reputation and political standing.

