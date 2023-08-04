Colombian President Gustavo Petro Responds to Allegations of Irregularities in Presidential Campaign

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has expressed his disappointment over alleged irregularities in his presidential campaign on the Atlantic Coast. In a statement released on Friday, Petro stated that no one should be above the law and that justice must be applied impartially. To address the issue, he has granted power to Mauricio Pava Lugo, the associate judge of the Criminal Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, to represent him.

Despite the allegations, Petro has affirmed that he will continue with his presidential agenda. He emphasized that nothing and no one can hinder his lifelong fight against corruption, and his government will remain committed to building a better Colombia.

The president’s response comes after his son, Nicolás Petro, admitted in an affidavit during a security measure hearing in Bogotá that illegal money had entered his father’s presidential campaign. The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office provided further details, stating that Nicolás Petro had used the campaign funds for personal benefit and to increase his assets.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the information provided by Nicolás Petro is relevant and was previously unknown to them. It was revealed that the money in question had been invested in the 2022 electoral campaign, potentially exceeding the legal limits and not being properly reported to the electoral authorities. The prosecutor also mentioned that Nicolás Petro claimed to have received the money from various businessmen.

In light of Nicolás Petro’s collaboration, the prosecutor requested the release of Daysuris Vázquez, the president’s ex-wife, and house arrest for Nicolás Petro. The prosecutor aims to find a principle of opportunity and obtain legal benefits such as a reduction of sentence.

President Petro has consistently denied any involvement in the alleged crimes and emphasized that he has never incited his children to commit wrongdoing. During a speech on Thursday, Petro reaffirmed his commitment to govern until 2026, in line with the popular mandate. He concluded by stating that only the people have the power to end his government, dismissing the attempts to exploit “family scars” to prematurely topple his administration.

The news of the alleged irregularities in Petro’s campaign has generated significant attention in Colombia, with the president addressing the situation directly and asserting his commitment to fighting corruption. Further developments in the ongoing investigation are anticipated.

