Colombia’s President Petro Vows Not to Buy Weapons from Countries that Denied Gaza Ceasefire

President Gustavo Petro announced on Monday that Colombia will not buy weapons from countries that denied or abstained from voting on a UN resolution that sought a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The resolution, promoted by Russia, aimed to halt the ongoing conflict in the region, which has resulted in over 10,000 deaths. In response to the lack of support for the resolution, President Petro stated that Colombia would not purchase weapons from the main producing countries involved in the conflict.

Additionally, President Petro revealed that Colombia will submit a request to the United Nations for Palestine to be accepted as a member state, as it is currently only recognized as an observer state. This move comes in solidarity with Palestine, as the conflict in the Gaza Strip continues to escalate.

Furthermore, President Petro expressed his discontent with the lack of support for the UN resolution, particularly from the United States, France, Great Britain, Japan, and several other countries that either denied or abstained from voting. He emphasized the need for a humanitarian ceasefire and criticized the geopolitical interests that overshadowed the resolution’s purpose.

This is not the first time President Petro has spoken out against countries supporting Israel. Last week, he called for a unified arms purchase embargo on any country that supports the ongoing conflict, particularly in response to the bombings of hospitals in Gaza.

The president’s proactive stance on the issue signals Colombia’s commitment to advocating for peace and human rights on the global stage. As the situation in the Gaza Strip continues to unfold, President Petro’s bold statements have positioned Colombia as a key player in the international effort to address the conflict.

By Mateo Garcia for Political Drafting.

Share this: Facebook

X

