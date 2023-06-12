Home » Colorado, 14-year-old African American killed by police, here is the bodycam video of the agents – Corriere TV
Colorado, 14-year-old African American killed by police, here is the bodycam video of the agents – Corriere TV

Colorado, 14-year-old African American killed by police, here is the bodycam video of the agents – Corriere TV

The young man, after being immobilized on the ground, was mortally wounded by a gunshot from one of the policemen

Viviana Mazza, correspondent from New York / Paolo Foschi / CorriereTv

Colorado Police posted the video of the death of Jor’Dell Richardson14-year-old black Aurora boy killed by a policeman on June 1st. In bodycam footage the boy is seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, running chased by two officers. Shortly before he was with other teenagers, who wore hoods on their heads and masks on their faces, inside a shop where they allegedly stole vaporizer cartridges. “Get down or I’ll use the taser,” one of the cops warns him. The other joins him and they end up on the ground. Richardson’s voice is heard: «Stop please, you got me». But one of the two policemen shouts: «Gun! Pistol! Let go of the gun! I shoot you!”. A few minutes later the sound of the shot starts. Again Richardson’s voice apologizing: «They made me do it. I don’t know who they were but they made me do it.” Later the officer who shot him, Roch Gruszeczka says: “Please God, stay close to that boy.” Two 14-year-olds were arrested at the scene, while others fled in a stolen minivan.

In the video it is not seen if Richardson also aimed it at the policemen. The family said seeing the video left “more questions than answers”. Richardson’s weapon was an air pistol. She lifted her shirt to show the shop owner, according to police. But local police chief Art Acevedo had initially claimed that it was a semi-automatic weapon: the family learned otherwise only minutes before the latest press conference. Their lawyer says that the agents did not want to make it known to avoid protests and compares Richardson’s death to that of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old autistic boy: in 2019 he was stopped by the police in the same town, Aurora, and blocked in the neck while they injected him with a sedative. “We are tired of all this, they can’t go on killing our children.”added the lawyer. In 2021, the Colorado Attorney General concluded that the Aurora Police Department had violated the law for excessive use of force based on skin color, but according to the Axios website, despite having committed to reforms, the officers failed to fully implement them. (Paul Foschi)

June 12, 2023 – Updated June 12, 2023, 08:17 am

