World

by admin
Five people were killed in a shooting at a gay nightclub, Club Q, in Colorado Springs. This was announced by the police, according to CNN reports. Another 18 people were injured. A suspect arrested, who was also injured.

In a statement posted on social media, Club Q officials said the attacker was stopped by the patrons of the club: “We thank the quick reaction of heroic customers who immobilized the gunman and put an end to this attack of hate”, reads the statement in which the owners of the nightclub say they are “devastated by this senseless attack against our community” and offer their condolences to the families of the victims.

(news being updated)

