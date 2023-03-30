Home World Colt expands its presence in Scandinavia and Germany
Colt expands its presence in Scandinavia and Germany

by admin
Colt expands its presence in Scandinavia and Germany

Colt expands its presence in Scandinavia and Germany to support local and global businesses

Colt Technology Services (Colt) announced two days ago that it has completed the creation of a new IQ Network route running through Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm.

This new expansion expands Colt’s global presence and includes new IQ Network points of presence (PoP) in Hamburg (Germany), Copenhagen (Denmark), Oslo (Norway) and Stockholm (Sweden), providing customers with dual PoP access in all these cities.

With this expansion, Colt is enabling the empowerment of customers’ digital transformation through high-bandwidth on-demand services in the region and between Nordic locations and Europe’s key digital hubs such as Paris (France), Barcelona (Spain) and Milan ( Italy). Colt has also completed the creation of a new IQ Network route between Hanover and Frankfurt, adding a new PoP IQ Network in Kassel and at Grass Merkur DC near Hanover (Germany).

Every newo PoP IQ Network can supply the whole set of Colt’s IQ Network products, up to 400Gb of optical wave and IP/Ethernet services up to 10Gb. The implementation also creates a direct route from Hamburg to Frankfurt. The upgrade of the backbone section between Hamburg and Düsseldorf avoids the existing Colt node in Hamburg, adding diversity options for the city. This major investment in the region will ensure that Colt’s IQ Network can meet the growing connectivity requirements of digital businesses.

With its expanded regional footprint, Colt will be better positioned to support organizations and enterprises in their digital transformation journeys.

Colt is present in 32 countries in Europe, Asia and the United States and has signed various agreements with other providers, in order to guarantee total coverage of the European territory.

After Genoa (Italy) and Barcelona (Spain), this is the Colt’s third major physical expansion project, which strengthens its presence in Scandinavia and Germany. Colt operates in over 220 cities in over 30 countries and connects over 1,000 data centers and over 31,000 connected buildings in major business centers across Europe, Asia and North America.

“We aim to be wherever our customers do business and this is why we are expanding our presence in Northern Europe”he has declared Keri GilderCEO di Colt Technology Services. “Expanding our reach in this critical region is part of Colt’s broader expansion strategy to provide exciting new opportunities for businesses in Europe and Asia by delivering digital infrastructure solutions wherever, however and when they want. We are determined to ensure that we meet the growing needs of the local and international businesses we serve and which are driving economic growth around the world.”

