Columns of smoke rise – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Smoke rose from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning after another night of Israeli raids against Hamas. Flashes lit up the sky in the early hours of the morning. The Israeli army separated northern Gaza from the rest of the besieged territory and struck it on Monday with air attackspreparing for expected ground battles with Hamas militants.

The Palestinian death toll has already surpassed 10,000, the Health Ministry of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said on Monday.

Here are updates on the war between Israel and Hamas (LaPresse)

November 7, 2023 – Updated November 7, 2023, 08:57

