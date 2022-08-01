Home World COMAC official announcement: China-made large aircraft C919 completes certification test flight – IT and Transportation – cnBeta.COM
Today is August 1st, and on this particularly meaningful day, COMAC also announced exciting news. COMAC announced,The domestic large aircraft C919 has completed the forensic test flight, which also means that it has gone one step further to COMACThe so-called certification is to obtain the aircraft airworthiness certificate from the Civil Aviation Administration of China. It is the last and most critical part of the research and development of new models, marking that it can be delivered to customers and enter commercial flights in China.

At the same time, my country has signed 204 bilateral airworthiness agreements with 27 countries and regions, including Canada, Brazil, New Zealand, Australia, Russia, etc. C919 can also operate in these markets after obtaining the certificate.

According to COMAC, C919 has received 815 confirmed/intended orders from 28 customers, including 34 foreign orders, with a total order value of over 500 billion yuan.

China Eastern Airlines has previously purchased 4 C919s, and disclosed that the unit price is about 653 million yuan, which is cheaper than the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 of the same level, which cost about 100 million US dollars.

Some analysts believe that the total sales of C919 is expected to reach about 2,000 units. In the middle of last month, COMAC stated that the six test aircraft of the C919 large passenger aircraft have successfully completed all the test flight tasks.

For the test flight of the C919 large passenger aircraft, all scientific and technological workers have worked hard day and night for more than five years to overcome difficulties, and won the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Civil Aviation Administration, Meteorological Bureau and other relevant national ministries and commissions, Shanghai, Shaanxi, Gansu, Shandong, Jiangxi, Inner Mongolia and other places the full support of the government.

