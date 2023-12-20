Come and visit us today in our Christmas charity marathon!

We’re finally here: today our traditional one started charity marathonbroadcast on our Twitch channel from 10am to 10pm and during which we will raise funds for the NON PROFIT organisation flyLILLOwhich aims to help people with disabilities better enjoy the joys of gaming and more.

We will also reveal the winning games throughout the day MondoXbox Community Awardsbut above all it will be an opportunity to spend the day together, play, chat, have fun and also give you some gifts! Find the full program on this pagebut come and visit us immediately on our Twitch channel: we are waiting for you!

