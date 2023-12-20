Home » Come and visit us today in our Christmas charity marathon!
World

Come and visit us today in our Christmas charity marathon!

by admin
Come and visit us today in our Christmas charity marathon!

We’re finally here: today our traditional one started charity marathonbroadcast on our Twitch channel from 10am to 10pm and during which we will raise funds for the NON PROFIT organisation flyLILLOwhich aims to help people with disabilities better enjoy the joys of gaming and more.

We will also reveal the winning games throughout the day MondoXbox Community Awardsbut above all it will be an opportunity to spend the day together, play, chat, have fun and also give you some gifts! Find the full program on this pagebut come and visit us immediately on our Twitch channel: we are waiting for you!

See also  Third term: coup or not? Case study in Africa ~ dorsouma235

You may also like

War between Israel and Hamas live: fighting in...

Palermo, thugs throw firecrackers inside the tram: the...

What is the caganer, the popular (and eschatological)...

Current enters 2024 flooding Logroño with culture

BLUE SUNSET – Mondo Japan

“Guiteras” disconnects from the system before Christmas

Noura Erakat on the collective trauma of Israel’s...

The PIME Library enters the Project for Ecclesiastical...

Summary of the war between Israel and Hamas...

War, latest news. Schinas: EU agreement reached on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy