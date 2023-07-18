come Maquette, The Wandering Village, Celeste and more

Microsoft announced the titles today coming to Game Pass in the next two weeks, confirming the already announced Model e The Wandering Village to which they add Celeste, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, Toem and other.

Below is the list of titles arrived or arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

Toem (Cloud, Console and PC) – available today

Model (Console and PC) – July 19

Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Console and PC) – July 20

The Wandering Village (Cloud, Console and PC) – July 20

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 25

Venba (Console and PC) – July 31st

Celeste (Cloud, Console and PC) – August 1st

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service which, at the cost of 9.99 euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations to all the titles included in the service, with new games being added every month.

