Home » come Maquette, The Wandering Village, Celeste and more
World

come Maquette, The Wandering Village, Celeste and more

by admin
come Maquette, The Wandering Village, Celeste and more

Microsoft announced the titles today coming to Game Pass in the next two weeks, confirming the already announced Model e The Wandering Village to which they add Celeste, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, Toem and other.

Below is the list of titles arrived or arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

Toem (Cloud, Console and PC) – available today
Model (Console and PC) – July 19
Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Console and PC) – July 20
The Wandering Village (Cloud, Console and PC) – July 20
Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 25
Venba (Console and PC) – July 31st
Celeste (Cloud, Console and PC) – August 1st

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service which, at the cost of 9.99 euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations to all the titles included in the service, with new games being added every month. You can buy it from this page on the Microsoft Store, or make a single subscription to Game Pass + Gioco Multiplayer + EA Play + Cloud Gaming con Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, purchasable from this page.

MX Video – Xbox Game Pass

See also  White House doctor: Biden's new crown symptoms continue to improve, but still sore throat jqknews

You may also like

Fuerza del Pueblo Party Calls for Regulation on...

From floating prison to deportation: London approves the...

Meloni, Macron and Rutte leave the Celac summit....

the fear of the Vaia storm returns

Inter, Onana flying from Turin to Manchester. Sommer’s...

Partizan interested in Luka Božić from Zadar Sport

Singapore Tops Henley Passport Index, Japan Drops to...

Rels B shares “Un Rodeoooo”, latest single from...

the Sansoni wear pink with the Palermo shirt...

Biden, Jayapal, and liberal Zionists rush to prop...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy