High and low shooting is a cinematographic shooting technique which consists in capturing two different planes in the same shot, one high and one low, to create visual contrast and express different emotions or emphasize specific elements in the scene.

To achieve a high and low shoot, several factors must be considered such as the height of the camera, the composition and the perspective.

Choose the location of the room: Position the camera in a spot that allows you to capture both high and low angles. Choose the subjects: Decide which elements of the scene you want to be in the foreground and which in the background. Compose the shot: Use the rule of thirds to compose the shot and ensure visual balance. Choose perspective: Use different angles to create contrast between the high and low shots. Adjust focus: Make sure the focus is correct for both high and low shots. Shoot: Takes the shot by capturing both the high and low shots in the same sequence.

These are just some of the steps to make a high and low shooting, but the technique can be adapted to different situations and styles. The important thing is to experiment and find the most suitable solution for the scene you want to create.

