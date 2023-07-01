comes the official Mediaset press release

Canale 5 and Barbara d’Urso have agreed that from next season the artist will no longer host Afternoon 5.

L’Mediaset official announcement he communicated that the Cologno company and the presenter agreed on it together.

“Canale 5 and Barbara d’Urso have agreed that from next season the artist will no longer host ‘Afternoon 5’. Mediaset thanks Barbara for the professionalism shown and for the great work she has done at the helm of the network’s afternoon programme. The contract of the channel artist is in place until December 2023. Canale 5 and Barbara d’Urso will proceed with the search for new editorial projects.”

About the professional future of Barbara D’Ursothe portal of David May he had specified that the presenter would have an exclusive contract with Mediaset until December 2023 and that his intention was to return in the early eveninga project that, at least for the moment, the company would have rejected:

The question mark, therefore, is on what will happen starting from 2024. Well, the presenter played in advance by sending a request for contract renewal 8 months before the deadline. But that she had a very specific guarantee: a prime time on Canale 5. (the last one is Live – It’s not the D’Urso of 2021). Mediaset answered spades. In Cologno, in fact, company policies go in a direction other than that of “unseen” exclusivity. (as the Marcuzzi case teaches). There are currently no concrete projects in prime time for the presenter in the schedules being defined.”

Recently interviewed by the weekly Peoplethe well-known and beloved presenter, who was asked if she was looking for a plan B for her future, said:

“No. In reality, between TV, podcasts and theater, I’m so courted on the job front that I don’t need plans B. Instead, I would say that my professional commitments are all plans A”.