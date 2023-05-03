Home » Comments in support of the killer student from Vračar | Info
World

Comments in support of the killer student from Vračar | Info

by admin
Comments in support of the killer student from Vračar | Info

After the bloody feast that happened today in Serbia, a series of very inappropriate comments can be seen on posts related to today’s event.

Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić/Private Archive

Today is one of the most difficult days in the modern history of our country, this morning at 8:30 a.m. in the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar” in Vračar, a severe tragedy occurred, when a 14-year-old boy killed eight students, as well as a school guard. Before breaking into the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School, the minor made an attack plan on a piece of paper, and he also compiled a list containing the names of the students he wanted to kill.

A seventh-grade student from that school came with a gun and shot his friends. First he killed the guard and then continued his blood spree. After the guard, he killed eight students and wounded six more students and a history teacher. After this bloody feast on the social network a photo appeared showing the underage student, who committed the massacre, with the description – “king”, and the comment shocked the public.

To make the situation even worse, a number of fake profiles dedicated to malolentnik appeared on the Instagram social network, and one profile even has a description in Spanish that translates to “the brain is evil or the brain of evil”as well as one which “glorifies” his crime, whose description reads “crime on the heart”.

See also  The White House has urged all Americans in Russia to leave the country

But that’s not all, as well as some kind of insult to the victims of this young man, A number of very inappropriate comments can be seen on the posts related to today’s event, which are assumed to be mostly written by children – “Brat lagan”, “Mega kill”, “Car”, “8/0/0 bata has a good score”… A bunch of really horrible, inappropriate and disgusting comments.

Izvor: TikTok/screenshot

A series of comments like this should be a warning to everyone, because it is neither humorous nor does it contribute in any way to the families of the victims who are currently going through the most difficult moments of their lives. Social responsibility dictates that we maintain our dignity and refrain from such comments and glorification of such acts.

(WORLD)

You may also like

A girl from France was also killed in...

Nermin Nikšić on Milorad Dodik | Info

Inter ruthless with Verona, Napoli tomorrow in Udine...

Ortigia close to the feat in Brescia, aretusei...

Brunch celebrates Mother’s Day at Rosewood São Paulo...

Polo Arqdec celebrates 20 years with Symposium at...

Nataša Šavija scared after being beaten | Entertainment

In the Rovelli case, this is how the...

At London Waterloo station the show of the...

Felipe Anderson-Basic goal, Sarri returns to second

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy