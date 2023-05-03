Comments in support of the killer student from Vračar | Info

After the bloody feast that happened today in Serbia, a series of very inappropriate comments can be seen on posts related to today’s event.

Today is one of the most difficult days in the modern history of our country, this morning at 8:30 a.m. in the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar” in Vračar, a severe tragedy occurred, when a 14-year-old boy killed eight students, as well as a school guard. Before breaking into the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School, the minor made an attack plan on a piece of paper, and he also compiled a list containing the names of the students he wanted to kill.

A seventh-grade student from that school came with a gun and shot his friends. First he killed the guard and then continued his blood spree. After the guard, he killed eight students and wounded six more students and a history teacher. After this bloody feast on the social network a photo appeared showing the underage student, who committed the massacre, with the description – “king”, and the comment shocked the public.

A friend of the boy who committed the massacre publishes a photo on his story with a message of support and a gun emoji. What have the children turned into??pic.twitter.com/aDz24xAKKD — Avlijaner  (@mneromano)May 3, 2023

To make the situation even worse, a number of fake profiles dedicated to malolentnik appeared on the Instagram social network, and one profile even has a description in Spanish that translates to “the brain is evil or the brain of evil”as well as one which “glorifies” his crime, whose description reads “crime on the heart”.

But that’s not all, as well as some kind of insult to the victims of this young man, A number of very inappropriate comments can be seen on the posts related to today’s event, which are assumed to be mostly written by children – “Brat lagan”, “Mega kill”, “Car”, “8/0/0 bata has a good score”… A bunch of really horrible, inappropriate and disgusting comments.

A series of comments like this should be a warning to everyone, because it is neither humorous nor does it contribute in any way to the families of the victims who are currently going through the most difficult moments of their lives. Social responsibility dictates that we maintain our dignity and refrain from such comments and glorification of such acts.

