COMMERCIAL TRAFFIC The project to implement navigation on the Po is ready – News

Everything is ready with regard to the executive project for raising the Brondolo bridge over the Po. Infrastrutture Venete, the managing body of the shipping lines, has already launched the tender for the construction of a lifting system.

For the Bosaro bridge, on the other hand, the construction of a new bridge with a variant of the route, which is currently in the design phase, is envisaged in the Mit – Rfi Program contract.

These are two important interventions for commercial traffic, requested by the territory and immediately paid attention to by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matteo Salvini, who solicited the MIT technicians.

After completion, it will be possible to allow larger boats to pass, with a considerable advantage both for road conditions, as it could significantly reduce road transport, and for the environment, thanks to lower emissions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

