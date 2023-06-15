COMMERCIAL VEHICLES The market is growing again in May. But CO2 is also increasing – News

The commercial vehicle market continues to fluctuate. After the growth in January and March and the decreases in April and February, an important +10.3% arrives in May with 17,446 units compared to 15,815 units in May 2022. In the first five months, with 78,158 registrations, the result is always in growth, +5.5% on the 74,067 January-May 2022.

On the other hand, there is no good news regarding the decarbonisation process of freight transport, where pure electric vehicles are stuck at 3.6% of the market in the first four months and CO2 has grown by 2.3% in the same period. The fund available for incentives, on the other hand, is still at a standstill and has a surplus of around 96%: at the current rate, there would be 13.5 million left at the end of the year, equal to 90% of the allocated fund.

“To allow the energy transition to take off in the sector of work vehicles, work must be done on at least two fronts: incentives and recharging infrastructures” affirms the President of UNRAE Michele Crisci. In terms of incentives, the measures that Crisci insistently requests concern: elimination of the obligation to scrap for the purchase of electric vehicles; extension to power supplies other than electric (including diesel), against scrapping, with decreasing amounts according to power supply and weight; extension to rental companies, a sector that can help accelerate the energy transition. To make up for the delays on the infrastructure front, however, UNRAE deems it necessary to introduce a 50% tax credit for private investments in fast charging (over 70kW) from 2023 to 2025.

The market structure of the 1st quarter, the data for which are now consolidated, compared with the same period of 2022, confirms the decline in private individuals, to 16.3% (-2.5 points). Self-registrations rise to an 8% share, long-term rental shows a slight decrease in volume with a share that stops at 30.8% (-2.9 pp). Short-term rental rises to 5.1% (+1.4 pp), companies gain almost 1 point, to a 39.8% share.

In terms of engines, diesel gains another 4.5 points in the quarter, to 79.5% of the share; LPG also grew at 3.3% of the total and BEV vehicles at 3.6% of the preferences. The petrol engine decreased, with a 4.8% share (-2.1 pp) and the hybrid vehicles with 8.3% share (-3.6 pp). Natural gas represents just 0.2% of the total market. The weighted average CO2 of vehicles with gross vehicle weight up to 3.5 t in the first quarter of 2023 grew by 2.3% to 182.9 g/km (compared to 178.9 g/km in the same period of 2022).